Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Roblox were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,930,077. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 469.55%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,200 shares of company stock worth $13,122,477 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

