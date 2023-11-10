Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,226 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.93.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
