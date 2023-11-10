Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,956,301. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

