Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

NYSE GS traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.43. 223,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,031. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

