Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,174 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.79. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

