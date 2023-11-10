Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 129 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.07. The company had a trading volume of 53,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.