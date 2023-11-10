Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 13,564 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $595,540,000,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 31.8% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 215,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 51,952 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 345.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of UJUN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 89,182 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.