Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 2,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

INTC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

