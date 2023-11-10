Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 237 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $13.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $663.56. The stock had a trading volume of 152,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,863. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $633.19 and its 200 day moving average is $624.56.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

