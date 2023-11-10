Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,892. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

