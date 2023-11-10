Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 394 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.71. 60,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.81 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.47.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,029.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,064 shares of company stock worth $2,614,954 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

