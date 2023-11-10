Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 55,104 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,104 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 23,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,467. The company has a market capitalization of $901.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

