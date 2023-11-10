Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 609 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 549,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 220,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 185.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 150,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 97,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES remained flat at $43.11 during trading on Friday. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $277.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

