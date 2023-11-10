Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $230,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Up 1.0 %
Welltower stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 205,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $89.69.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.23.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
