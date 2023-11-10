Balboa Wealth Partners Takes $390,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,110. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

