Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $91.35. 2,798,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

