Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,476. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.