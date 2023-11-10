Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
