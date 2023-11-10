Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,055 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $561,431,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $77.44 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

