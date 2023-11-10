Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires Shares of 15,251 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

