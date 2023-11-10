Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $18,511,525. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $368.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.54. The company has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $387.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.