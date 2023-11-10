Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,638,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,210,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.97.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $115.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.