Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes $287,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

