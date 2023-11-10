Barclays Raises Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,380

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,310 ($16.17) to GBX 1,380 ($17.03) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,126 ($13.90) on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 944.50 ($11.66) and a one year high of GBX 1,489 ($18.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,136.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,260.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17.
Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.74 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 16,000.00%.
Fevertree Drinks Company Profile
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
