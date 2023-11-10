Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Purchases $101,700.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) SVP Jay B. Knoll purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Barnes Group Stock Up 3.8 %
Barnes Group stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.
Institutional Trading of Barnes Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Barnes Group
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes Group
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.