Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Purchases $101,700.00 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) SVP Jay B. Knoll purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barnes Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

