Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,172,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 510.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

