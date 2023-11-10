Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$21.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 528.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4607907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,350.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson purchased 23,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,350.48. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

