Barrington Research Lowers Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target to $6.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $4.17 on Monday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,315,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,277 shares of company stock valued at $833,879 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $24,589,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Information Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,285,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Information Services Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

