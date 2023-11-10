Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. 476,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.