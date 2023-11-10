Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 95.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 161.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,092 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
