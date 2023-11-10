Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

BAX opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 95.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 161.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,092 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

