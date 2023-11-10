BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.88.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$53.37 on Monday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The stock has a market cap of C$48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

