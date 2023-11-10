Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Insider Bruce Clement Acquires 20,000 Shares

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Clement purchased 20,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$30,600.00 ($19,870.13).
Bruce Clement also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Bruce Clement acquired 20,000 shares of Beach Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.51 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$30,200.00 ($19,610.39).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
