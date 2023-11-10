Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BLTE. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Belite Bio stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

