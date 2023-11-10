BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.44. BigCommerce shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 117,746 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $630.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 163.40% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,465,000 after purchasing an additional 275,829 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BigCommerce by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

