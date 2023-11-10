Biogen Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.58.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.84 and its 200-day moving average is $276.05. Biogen has a 1-year low of $222.59 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,279,000 after purchasing an additional 541,421 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

