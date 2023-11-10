Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $266.00 to $239.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2026 earnings at $19.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.58.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $224.65 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $222.59 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.