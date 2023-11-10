Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $363.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $351.00 to $363.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.58.

BIIB opened at $224.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.84 and a 200-day moving average of $276.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen has a 12-month low of $222.59 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

