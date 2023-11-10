Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.54.

BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

