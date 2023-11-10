Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.54.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Down 5.5 %

Birkenstock Company Profile

Shares of BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.