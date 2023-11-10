Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Birkenstock Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

