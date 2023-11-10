Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Birkenstock Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $42.96.
Birkenstock Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birkenstock
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.