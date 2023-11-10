Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

About Birkenstock

BIRK stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

