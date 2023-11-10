Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Performance

About Birkenstock

BIRK opened at $39.90 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.