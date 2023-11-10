Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
BIRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.54.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK
Birkenstock Stock Down 5.5 %
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
