Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$12.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

BDI stock opened at C$7.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.37. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The firm has a market cap of C$452.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

