BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $651.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $652.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.65. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

