BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $656.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $652.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

