Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Ruth Porat Acquires 247 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) Director Ruth Porat acquired 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.54 per share, with a total value of $24,833.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,756.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blackstone stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

