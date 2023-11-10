Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Blackstone in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after buying an additional 244,990 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

