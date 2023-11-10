Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 12,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $32,414.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,290,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,238,143.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 13,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $33,681.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,498,202.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $182,384. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3,485.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

