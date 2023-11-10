Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.83. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 773,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

